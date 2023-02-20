Gruesome killing of Mabopane socialite Jerry Tshepiso Ditshego

Pretoria - A cold-blooded killing of yet another socialite in Mabopane on Friday night has been greeted with shock and disbelief by locals in the township. It is alleged that Jerry Tshepiso Ditshego was shot dead outside a tavern by gunmen. At the time of going to press, police were yet to comment on the circumstances around his death.

A video circulated on social media with a picture of a man believed to be Ditshego lying dead in a pool of blood. The video was shared despite a recent appeal by police to the public to desist from taking images and videos of crime scenes with dead bodies. Many people reacted with utter shock to Ditshego’s gruesome murder, which happened almost three weeks after Bacardi musician Itumeleng Mosoeu, aka Vusi Ma R5, also from Mabopane in Boekenhout, was gunned down outside a tavern in Soshanguve.

Locals in Mabopane took to social media to express their condolences to the family of Ditshego. Others were angered that gun-related killings were on the rise in the township. One of the mourners posted: “A guy in Mabopane, my home town, got murdered on the busiest road between one of the busiest establishments in the township.” Another wrote: “Funny, I just read a story about a guy who was shot several times outside a tavern in Mabopane yesterday (Friday). What’s happening in this country is absolute nonsense.”