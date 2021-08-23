Hard work pays off for DJ, producer, singer, songwriter Rooted

The long-awaited single from the versatile artist is titled Imithwalo and took a while to release because he had been sharpening his production skills over the past few years.

“The single is a cry to a spiritual mentor to assist someone with the burdens that come with being bestowed with healing gifts, while the beat pays homage to the drums of the spiritual realm,” he told the Pretoria News.

“I’ve been working in the industry commercially for over a decade now honing my skills in studio, remixes and producing for well known artists.

“I have been building my brand and learning so much to get me to this stage of my career, where I’m comfortable with my skills set and sound. I hope this single touches many lives.”