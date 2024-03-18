Health focussed gymnastics day

Lesolang Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa hosted a vibrant and health-focused event to mark National Gymnastics Day on Thursday. It brought together learners, parents and teachers in a collective effort to prioritise their physical, mental and emotional well being.

The celebration featured fitness sessions, choreographed routines, water and other engaging games. The day started off with a walk to the police station in the area to promote fitness. A teacher at the school Viniola Pooe said the event aimed to encourage and promote gymnastics in schools, and give every learner an opportunity to participate.

“This is also a build up to the National Schools Championships as learners will be familiar with these activities by the time they go for trials,” she said. Pooe added that the event also promoted inclusivity, accessibility, and health and lifestyle education for learners and parents. The South African Police Service, Tshwane Metro Police Department, social workers, nurses and Ga-Rankuwa Young Adults NGO also participated in the programme.