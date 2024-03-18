Health focussed gymnastics day

Lesolang Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa hosted a vibrant and health-focused event to mark National Gymnastics Day on Thursday.
It brought together learners, parents and teachers in a collective effort to prioritise their physical, mental and emotional well being.
The celebration featured fitness sessions, choreographed routines, water and other engaging games.
The day started off with a walk to the police station in the area to promote fitness.
A teacher at the school Viniola Pooe said the event aimed to encourage and promote gymnastics in schools, and give every learner an opportunity to participate.
“This is also a build up to the National Schools Championships as learners will be familiar with these activities by the time they go for trials,” she said.
Pooe added that the event also promoted inclusivity, accessibility, and health and lifestyle education for learners and parents.
The South African Police Service, Tshwane Metro Police Department, social workers, nurses and Ga-Rankuwa Young Adults NGO also participated in the programme.
Pooe said they wanted to encourage young children to play sports as this would contribute to their well-being and enable them to live a healthy lifestyle.
“Being actively engaged in fitness teaches the young ones responsibility because there is a lot that they need to give into ensuring that they are motivated, and able to cope with the hurdles that come with being young sports people; fitness also change their attitude towards life as a whole,” Pooe said.
She added that it was the first time the school hosted such a programme and encouraged the Ga-Rankuwa community to participate in the next programme.
Pretoria News