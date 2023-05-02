Health Professions Council of South Africa finally gets new registrar Magome Masike

Pretoria - The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has at last got a new head. Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, has appointed Dr Magome Masike as the new registrar/CEO. Masike assumed his new role with effect from yesterday.

Masike takes over the reins from Dr Thabo Pinkoane who led the organisation in an acting capacity for the past eight months while the appointment process for the registrar position was under way. Masike is well-known in the medical industry, as he was a member of Executive Council for Health in the North-West province from 2010 to 2018. The HPCSA said in a statement yesterday that his achievements as a leader in the health-care industry included his leading role in the amalgamation of Tshepong and Klerksdorp public hospitals.

He holds an MBChB and a Masters in Business Administration. He is currently a candidate for a Doctor of Philosophy in public health. Masike was executive mayor of the Matlosana Local Municipality from 2000 to 2004. His other prominent roles include business development director of health care at Oracle South Africa. He was also chairperson of the North-West Provincial Tender Board, a member of the Provincial Legislature and chairperson of the portfolio committee for finance in the Office of the Premier.

Masike was the president resident of the South African Medical Association in the North-West and member of the University Council of the Medical University of Southern Africa. He was chairperson of the North-West Parks Board from 2019 until last year and contributed to the merger of the North-West Parks Board and the North-West Tourism Board to form the North-West Parks and Tourism Board. The HPCSA said the appointment has been hailed as a step in the right direction that would go a long way in bringing much-needed stability to the organisation.