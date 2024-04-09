Heavy rains cause power outages in parts of Tshwane

Downpours and thunderstorms affected several sub-stations, leaving many parts of the City of Tshwane in the dark over the weekend. On its X account on Sunday, the City said most areas had no power on Saturday night.

On Monday, the municipality informed residents to expect delays in the restoration of power because of the inclement weather. “Technicians are experiencing a backlog. We plead with customers to be patient,” the city said. Capital Park and Gezina experienced power outages because of faults identified on the two main feeder cables to Innesdale.

Pretoria West Industrial had its fair share of outages affected by an underground power cable. On Wednesday, the city said the digging for repairs was stopped at midnight (Sunday) because of the employees’ safety as cables were 3m deep on the other side of the trench. Technicians were also dispatched to attend to the 132kv power trip in Olievenhoutbosch, the 132kv Waterkloof Centurion trip and the 33kv Soshanguve Block K and L substations trip.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso called on communities to remain alert as the thunderstorms and inclement weather were expected to continue. This followed a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms over some parts of the country, including the City of Tshwane, issued by the South African Weather Service yesterday. Mabaso said the impact of severe thunderstorms could include localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas, informal settlements and susceptible roads.

Other threats posed by the inclement weather could be minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery roads, as well as localised service disruptions due to power failures and localised damage due to large amounts of small hail. Residents in some of the known hot spots for flooding across Tshwane have been warned to take precautions. “If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects. Do not seek shelter under trees or tall objects. Do not go fishing or play golf, as both golf clubs and fishing rods are good conductors of electricity. Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams. Be aware that any combination of hail, strong winds, heavy rain and/or excessive lighting can accompany storms,” Mabaso said.