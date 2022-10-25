Herman Mashaba supports Jacob Zuma’s claims Cyril Ramaphosa is ‘corrupt’

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane Pretoria - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has come out in support of former president Jacob Zuma’s claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa is corrupt.

On his Twitter account, Mashaba shared a one-and-a-half minute clip taken from Zuma’s weekend media briefing, saying it was the first time he agreed with him. “Life is sometimes a very interesting journey. I never thought the day would come where Jacob Zuma and I agree on any matter. “On this Phala Phala (issue), we are exactly on the same page,” Mashaba said.

Zuma said Ramaphosa was guilty of treason because he used his executive powers to suspend a Chapter 9 institution leader because she was investigating him. This was in reference to the Western Cape High Court finding that Ramaphosa’s suspension of advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was “retaliatory, unlawful”, and “tainted by bias of a disqualifying kind and perhaps an improper motive”. “Your president has committed treason, but it is all silent; all keeping quiet. No president should conduct private business while in office. It’s not allowed. Our country’s problems are too big for a president who is busy hustling on the side,” Zuma said.

“To add insult to injury, the Western Cape High Court has found that the president went further and suspended the public protector for the sole purpose of covering up his Phala Phala corruption. Your president is corrupt,” he added. Zuma was not the only former leader to publicly criticise Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal during the past weekend. Former president Thabo Mbeki raised questions about what would happen should the independent panel looking into Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farmgate scandal find the president had a case to answer.

The independent panel of experts is made up of retired Justice Sandile Ncqobo, Judge Thokozile Masipa and senior counsel, advocate Mahlape Sello. The panel has until November 18 to report back to Parliament. Some politicians have disagreed with Mbeki’s and Zuma’s approach to Ramaphosa’s political controversies. ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula said it was not correct for ANC elders to attack a sitting president.

His comments generated a backlash from some quarters, with EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu warning him that he was losing respect for publicly “singing for his supper”. Minister Pravin Gordhan’s deputy in the Public Enterprises Ministry, Phumulo Masualle, has reportedly called for Ramaphosa to be ousted as head of the ANC and the country. Masualle is vying for the secretary-general post in the ANC’s top six in December.