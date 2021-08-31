Hope for children with cleft palate

NOKWANDA NCWANE Pretoria - The founder of the Seitebogo Peta Cleft Palate Foundation is raising awareness – and funds – for children suffering from the condition.

Seitebogo Peta was born with a cleft palate, and based on her experiences she founded the foundation in 2017, working with children born with or affected by cleft palates and craniofacial defects. The non-profit organisation raises funds for surgery and post-surgery packages, including hospital visits and stays for patients. Cleft palate is when a baby is born with an opening (cleft) in the roof of the mouth. This leaves a hole between the nose and mouth.

The opening can just be in the back of the palate (soft palate), or extend into the front of the palate behind the gums (hard palate). Peta said she saw the need to raise awareness based on her personal experiences. “Another aim was to raise funds and advocate for those who don’t have the financial means for the surgery and after-care treatment.

“I wanted to be the face of hope to parents and patients of what a cleft palate patient can go on to be.” Peta added that the chances of a baby being born with cleft lip and/or palate were 0.14%, which was one or two in 1 000 babies. “The only option for children born with it is reconstructive surgery. Depending on the severity of the condition, with unilateral cleft it’s an average of five surgeries, and with bilateral surgeries it’s 10.”