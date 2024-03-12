Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLPretoria NewsNewsSportOpinionWorldMultimediaBusiness ReportLifestyle
Independent Online | Pretoria News
Search IOL
IOLPretoria NewsNewsSportOpinionWorldMultimediaBusiness ReportLifestyle
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Horror as truck hit multiple cars on the N14

  • At least 24 travellers were injured in Tshwane during a collision involving 18 vehicles. Picture: Tshwane Emergency Services Department

    At least 24 travellers were injured in Tshwane during a collision involving 18 vehicles. Picture: Tshwane Emergency Services Department

Published 1h ago

Share

A truck collided with multiple vehicles on the N14 near the R55 in Thatchfield on Tuesday morning just before 8am.

By midday Emergency services were on the scene to assist the injured and clear the wreckage, at that time, 18 vehicles that were involved had been counted. A total of 24 recorded patients were transported to various hospitals by various ambulance services with minor to serious injuries.

The N14 northbound was completely closed off to traffic. Traffic officials were on the scene to manage the road, while motorists were urged to use alternative routes.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by law enforcement agencies. At least 24 travellers were injured.

Pretoria News

Related Topics:

SAPSPretoriaRoad AccidentsRoad RulesRoad safety