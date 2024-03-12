Horror as truck hit multiple cars on the N14

A truck collided with multiple vehicles on the N14 near the R55 in Thatchfield on Tuesday morning just before 8am.
By midday Emergency services were on the scene to assist the injured and clear the wreckage, at that time, 18 vehicles that were involved had been counted. A total of 24 recorded patients were transported to various hospitals by various ambulance services with minor to serious injuries.
The N14 northbound was completely closed off to traffic. Traffic officials were on the scene to manage the road, while motorists were urged to use alternative routes.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by law enforcement agencies. At least 24 travellers were injured.
Pretoria News