Husband, dog escape while woman burns to death in Pretoria home

Pretoria - A woman burnt to death while her husband and their dog escaped without injuries when their single bedroom back room home caught fire in Moregloed, Pretoria. The husband told emergency personnel that he though his wife was already outside when the fire engulfed their home.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson deputy chief Charles Mabaso said they were informed of the terrible Monday incident at 6am and subsequently dispatched two fire engines, two rapid intervention units and an ambulance to the scene. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the room fully engulfed by fire and immediately initiated firefighting. The Pretoria home in which a woman burnt to death while her husband and dog escaped. Picture: Tshwane Emergency Services He said: "The burnt and charred remains of the woman were discovered near the front door of the room after the fire was extinguished.

"It is still unclear how the fire started, but the man claimed that his wife woke up and asked for a lighter and he gave her the lighter and went back to sleep only to wake up with the house on fire. "He apparently escaped using the back door with the dog and thought, and I quote, "the wife was already outside." Mabaso said the traumatised man was treated for shock and possible smoke inhalation by paramedics, but he refused transportation to a medical facility. The cause of the fire remains a subject of investigation.