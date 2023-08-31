In victory for the homeless court says ‘they too have rights’

Pretoria - In ruling that the recent series of evictions undertaken by the City of Johannesburg and its MMC for Human Settlements on homeless people – many of whom are women and children – is unlawful, the court reminded the authorities that these people also have rights. Acting Judge Elmien du Plessis said: “These people have human rights as contained in the Bill of Rights and protected in the Constitution. Just because they are already living on the margins of society does not make them invisible social outcasts or nuisances, however much their presence may frustrate the respondents – the City and the MMC.” The families, known as the Rabie Ridge Community, have been staying for a number of years on land identified as the the Farm Allandale, near Ivory Park.

They have been subjected to numerous “evictions” by the City and their belongings, including their shacks, were destroyed on several occasions. They turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, with the help of Lawyers for Human Rights, in in what they said was a bid to have a peaceful existence until the City earmarked land for them. Judge Du Plessis not only declared the conduct of the City unlawful, but also ordered that it had to rebuild their shacks within 72 hours. If it failed to do this, the City had to fork out R1 500 per family, so that they could buy the necessary material to rebuild their shacks.

The City may not evict the families from the land until they have secured a lawful eviction order. They may also not in the meantime further harass the people, the judge said, in slapping the City and the MMC with a punitive costs order. Louise du Plessis, manager for Land, Housing and Property Rights at Lawyers for Human Rights, said this ruling was not just a win for the residents of Farm Allandale, but a “clarion call to all entities”, reminding them of the human touch that is essential in dispensing justice. “This victory serves as a testament to the resilience of communities and the critical role that organisations like Lawyers for Human Rights play in ensuring that justice is meted out fairly,” she said.