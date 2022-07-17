Jacob Zuma to pay special tribute to Duarte

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane
Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to release a full statement on his relationship with the late Jessie Duarte later on Sunday.
Zuma and Duarte had worked together in the governing party's Luthuli House for many years.
"President Zuma conveys his heartfelt condolences to the Duarte family, friends and to the ANC for the passing of Cde Jessie. President Zuma says his relationship with Cde Jessie goes a long way. A special tribute to reflect on their mutual respect and comradeship will soon be issued," said Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.
Duarte was once labelled a staunch defender of Zuma during his years as party and state president.
However, it later became clear that she was a defender of her party, doing everything to protect its image against mounting allegations and attacks in the media.
Duarte, who was playing the role of secretary-general following the suspension of Ace Magashule, left the reins in the hands of treasurer-general Paul Mashatile when she took sick leave in November last year.
Her death was announced on Sunday morning.