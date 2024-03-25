Jedi is blind student’s eyes

Man’s best friend is not just there for cuddles, but can also be the eyes of those who are visually impaired, as second year law student Laylaa Jacobs and her guide dog, Jedi can attest to. Pet Insurance company Dotsure has now featured Jacobs of Centurion, and Jedi, in its pet insurance television advertising campaign.

It highlights the important role guide dogs play in changing the life of a blind person through mobility, independence and freedom. The Guide-Dogs Association's story is one of compassion and dedication. The impact of these dogs goes beyond the individual partnerships. It extends to the broader community. As a non-profit organisation the association relies on support from the public to fund the necessary veterinary care, training programmes, and continue its mission of changing lives.

Dotsure has now taken on a supportive role for the association by covering the costs of more than 50% of the organisation’s total monthly vet bills. This ensures the dogs are kept in optimal health at all times without the worry about medical or health costs. In addition, dotsure.co.za also sponsors the training of some of the future assistance dogs. Glen Anderson, Managing Executive, Dotsure, said: “As a company, we believe it is our responsibility to do good, think good and be good for the betterment of those around us. Our ongoing commitment to the SA Guide-Dogs Association is one of our key initiatives that encompasses these three pillars of responsibility.”

Celebrating their second year together, Jacobs said guide dogs enjoy having a routine as they “thrive on structure.” When Jedi is in his harness, it’s strictly a “work only” rule without inter-action. “People are generally most respectful of our work ‘ethic’ and there is always time set aside for playfulness and pats,” Jacobs said. She is proud of Jedi’s accomplishment of receiving a medal in the recent Arnold Classics Sports Festival.

During lectures, assignments, studying, sports training and leisure time, Jacobs and Jedi are inseparable. She said their lives were intertwined. Jacobs joked that at home, Jedi was “the minister of police, because he is the first one to greet those at the door and the last one to see them off.” The SA Guide-Dogs Association which assists visually impaired people to navigate the world with these specially trained dogs and thus ensure a blind person’s independence; also appreciates that the guide dogs are devoted companions. The adage, “a dog is man’s best friend” couldn’t be truer than the relationship between a correctly paired guide dog and its owner.