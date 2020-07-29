Jerusalema duo Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode named SA young ambassadors

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Musicians Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode have been officially named as young ambassadors for the country by the Department of Arts, Sports and Culture for bringing millions of people together with their hit song Jerusalema. Kgaogelo Moagi (popularly referred to as Master KG) and Zikode were congratulated by Minister Nathi Mthethwa during a virtual sitting yesterday for managing to garner a huge following with Jerusalema, which was released in 2019. Mthethwa said the song was evidence of the strong impact that the creative arts had on people irrespective of nationality, language, age or borders. He was referring to how the song had garnered success not just locally but internationally as well. Jerusalema currently has over 53 million YouTube views, and has sparked numerous social media dance challenges.

Speaking of the song’s success, Master KG said he was surprised that it had now amassed such a massive number of views and sparked numerous videos as well as dance challenges.

But he said he believed its success could be attributed to the fact that he felt as though he was led to it by God.

Zikode said writing the lyrics for the song was a personal thing, as at the time she was not at peace with her career. “This was sort of my way of pleading with God to take me to the place where I felt my career and my music should be. And I feel like that is exactly what he did through this song,” she said.

Both artists took the opportunity to implore the department to strengthen its collaborations with local artists and assist them in taking their music to the world.

“We get a lot of gigs outside the country and are called by brands to represent them but we want to represent the biggest brand of all, which is South Africa,” said Master KG.

Mthethwa said that the musicians would be the country’s ambassadors and form part of tours to neighbouring and international countries to showcase the talent the country had.

Pretoria News