July ’unrest instigators’ demand UCT clarify relationship with Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change

Pretoria - The alleged instigators of the July unrest have demanded clarity from UCT about its relationship with the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC). Social commentators Sphithiphithi Evaluator, 36, Thabo Makwakwa, Modibe Modiba and Land Noli – through lawyer Godrich Gardee – have written to UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng seeking clarity on the matter. Last year the commentators filed court papers for the research unit to review and set aside various adverse findings it made against them.

Initially in a written affidavit, the four requested that the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, grant an order in terms of the notice of motion, to set aside the first and second reports of the entity which they said were unlawful, unreasonable and unfair. Among what was contained in the report in May was that Sphithiphithi Evaluator (was involved in) content creation for the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) forces believed to be aligned to former president Jacob Zuma. Following the July unrest, the unit accused the social commentators of having played a role in inciting the violence through their social media accounts.

In the letter written to Phakeng’s lawyers Farbridge Arderne and Lawton, Gardee gave the law firm 10 days to respond to the questions. The letter states: “We are instructed to get clarity on the circumstances of the relationship between UCT and the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change, which listed the university as its research unit and partner. We need to get clarity whether your client (Phakeng) intends to file notice to abide, or pursue opposition of our papers.” Responding to a tweet by social commentator Lukhanyo Vangqa addressed to her, Phakeng said UCT had nothing to do with CABC and that it was its own entity. The tweet from Vangqa reads: “Dear deputy mother, please take this as my official complaint against the Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change; they list UCT as their Domicilium citandi et executandi.