Monday, February 13, 2023

Junior Blue Bulls player Ngcebo Thusi in court for allegedly murdering Ntokozo Xaba abandons bail

Junior Blue Bulls player Ngcebo Thusi in court. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye

Published 1h ago

Pretoria - Junior Blue Bulls player Ngcebo Thusi has abandoned his bid to be released out on bail for now.

This was according to his legal counsel as the player appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court earlier today for the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend Ntokozo Xaba a third year Tshwane University of Technology student.

As proceedings got underway Thusi attempted to have the media barred from taking his picture while in the dock, however, the presiding magistrate cited that he would allow photographs as the issue of gender-based violence was a huge societal matter.

The legal counsel informed the court that as per Thusi's instruction he would not be seeking to apply for bail “at this stage” but may do so as proceedings continue.

The state informed the court that Thusi's address had been confirmed, but requested a postponement for further investigations, which was not objected to by the defence counsel.

Xaba, 21, who was doing her third year in Integrated Communications at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) was found dead in her room with stab wounds to her neck on February 2.

According to police, Thusi, 23, was the last person to be seen with Xaba at her student residence Ekhaya Junction in Pretoria Gardens.

Inside court a family member believed to be Xaba's grandmother could hardly contain her pain as she cried out, that while Thusi had a lawyer who would stand up for her (Xaba).

The matter was subsequently postponed to March 30 for further investigations.

Pretoria News

TUTMagistrates CourtMurderStabbingCrime and courtsGender-Based ViolenceDont Look AwayGBVNot Safe For Women

Goitsemang Tlhabye