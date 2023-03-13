Kgošigadi Clara in Pretoria to complete law degree before serving as first queen

Pretoria - An era of Ubuntu is expected to reign supreme in Mpumalanga’s forlorn Matibidi Village outside Graskop, where 26-year-old Kgošigadi Clara Bontle Mashile was installed as the first queen in her royal lineage. Kgošigadi Clara, of the Mashilane Traditional Council, was inaugurated in full view of her community at the Mighty Green Playground in the mountainous area over the weekend.

Well-wishers came from all corners of the country, including scores of her fellow congregants at the Pretoria-based ministry, Grace Mission Church, where she is a Sunday school teacher. Queen Clara took over from her late father, Kgoši Fredrick Makuke Mashile, who died years ago. Royal disputes delayed the installation of a successor to Kgoši Makuke, until the Mpumalanga Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs intervened this year and recognised Kgošigadi Clara as the rightful traditional leader.

Her certificate of recognition was handed over to the Mashilane Traditional Council and the Mashile Royal Family by Thaba Chweu Local Municipality Mayor Florence Nkadimeng. Nkadimeng read out the contents of the certificate, stating to the jovial community that the late king’s daughter was now constitutionally recognised as Queen “with immediate effect”. Local police representative Sergeant Colviah Mashego said they were relieved to finally have a leader in the community.

“We are happy to be part of this coronation. When we see you we are confident that the community will work with the police. Our main challenge, Kgošigadi, is that our community members don’t report crimes that happen in their homes. “The community is in disarray because they believe in taking the law into their own hands. Our crime rate will go down if we receive help from the queen. “We humble ourselves so that this entire policing area can work together,” said Mashego.

Following a long list of distinguished speakers, Kgošigadi Clara took to the podium while dancing for her people, with ululations and whistles accompanying the brass band music. As a strong Christian woman, Kgošigadi Clara opened her speech with prayer, asking God to give her the strength she needs to lead effectively. She also acknowledged the role her father played in her life and the lives of her two younger sisters.

“First, I would like to pay tribute to the Great Chief Fredrick Makuke Mashile, my own late father who has led the people of Matibidi with honour and dignity. He would be extremely proud of this moment today and I firmly believe so. “I am aware that the people of Matibidi have united to support me as Kgošigadi and the task ahead, which I am now dedicated to performing. Today is a new opportunity for us as a community to unite in Ubuntu,” said the queen. Kgošigadi Clara promised to empower the youth in her kingdom, which boasts the Thaba Chweu Local Municipality area, including historical tourism sites such as the Three Rondavels, The Potholes, God’s Window and Pilgrim’s Rest.

She outlined five priority areas, including proper healthcare, education, job creation and investment, crime prevention and moral regeneration. She also promised to build a library to allow local children to study and use technology. Kgošigadi Clara also committed to ensuring that a mall was built at the royal family’s open land, where a monument had been erected in her father’s honour. She further requested her people to allow the Queen Mother, Betty Mashile, to lead them while she completes her final year as a law student at Varsity College in Pretoria before she returns to the village to assume her responsibilities.