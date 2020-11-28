Kings of the castle: Castle Gate is not just another mall

Atterbury Development manager, Raoul de Villiers during the Castle Gate Life Style Centre pre-launch media tour to showcase work that has been accomplished thus far. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) IT’s not just another mall says Carl Erasmus of Castle Gate built by Atterbury Property Developments on the last remaining portion of land owned for generations by his family. Erasmus visited the mall at its official opening this week and described it as well-designed with a good tenant mix and meeting the vision his father had as it offered views of the surrounding areas such as Bayside. The mall is the first part of the Castle Gate lifestyle centre, being constructed off Solomon Mahlangu Drive, between the N1 and R21, with the development taking its name and logo from the iconic Erasmus Kasteel built in the early 20th century by Jochemus Erasmus but now part of Armscor headquarters. The mall opened in time for Black Friday, with many keen to snap up a bargain, simply check out the new venue or enjoy a meal at one of its many popular restaurant chains. It has been visualised as a contemporary urban space, designed for a blend of living, working and relaxation, complete with shops, open spaces and every other modern convenience.

A picture of the new Castle Gate centre. Picture: supplied

Atterbury’ managing director, James Ehlers, described the 65ha site as the best-located one left for such development Pretoria.

In addition to its retail offering, the first phase of Castle Gate includes offices, a gym and indoor running track. A medical centre is on the cards with discussions being held with private hospitals.

The residential component will consist of approximately 1 200 housing units, and help alleviate the the demand for modern housing in this area.

An aerial view of the new Castle Gate centre. Picture: supplied

The land forms part of the Waterkloof farm on which Pretoria was built, and was adjacent to other historical farms, including Garsfontein which also belonged to Erasmus's great-great-grandfather, also Carl Erasmus.

Carl’s late father, Rassie had a portion of the land rezoned for development about 20 years ago but it was only now, through a deal between Atterbury and the Erasmus Trust, and with his son’s blessing, that the land has been developed.

Erasmus also owns the popular boutique hotel, The Rasmus, at his parents’ former home on the property.