Kit Kat Cash and Carry stolen headache pills mudslinging drags on

Pretoria - The employee of Kit Kat Cash and Carry in Pretoria West who claimed he was assaulted by security guards had in fact been caught stealing 15 packs of headache tablets on April 29. Katlego Magaela told the Pretoria News last week management sent security guards to assault him while investigations to prove he was stealing the pills were still ongoing.

Magaela, who worked as a cleaner, said he drove out with a pallet filled with rubbish without knowing that there were packs of headache pills at the bottom. However, the claim has now been rubbished by his employer. According to management, the business already had a R2.5 million shortfall in the current financial year alone. The company said Magaela was on a final warning after he was caught sleeping on duty on April 8. Then on April 29, he was caught on camera operating a Power Pallet Truck without the required licence.

This was deemed as gross negligence at the distribution centre. Internal investigations were conducted into the incident, and Magaela was due for a hearing on May 20, but he submitted a sick note that he would only return to work on May 21. “Magaela has not returned to work since; we have not received any sick note or any other communication from him on his whereabouts or when he will return to work.

“As a result of his unauthorised absence from work, we have experienced delays in conducting and concluding the disciplinary hearing,” Kit Kat said in a statement. Management showed the Pretoria News correspondence from Magaela’s lawyers demanding R400 000 for the pain and suffering experienced during the alleged assault. The employer claimed the assault never took place, and that should proof be provided, it would take the matter up with its security service provider.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said they had arrested three security officers for alleged common assault and subsequently released them on warning. She said the accused would only be charged if the National Prosecuting Authority found evidence serious enough to take the matter to court. Magaela, however, is sticking to the story that he was assaulted and demanding proper compensation for his injuries.