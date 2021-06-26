Legal giant Judge Willem van der Merwe dies due to Covid-19

Pretoria - Legal giant Judge Willem van der Merwe passed away on Friday due to Covid-19. Judge Van der Merwe was the Deputy Judge President of the North Gauteng High Court, in Pretoria, until his retirement.

The 76-year-old legal icon was also the man who acquitted former President Jacob Zuma of rape. His best friend, former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) MP, Koos van der Merwe, who for more than 21 years lived next to the judge in an estate in Pretoria East, told IOL that the news about his friend’s death has not yet registered with him. Koos van der Merwe is also struggling with Covid-19 at the moment and is isolating at his home.

“Willen struggled to breathe on Friday while being ill with Covid. His wife rushed him to hospital, but on his way, he had a heart attack. He was declared dead on arrival,” Van der Merwe said. He said the judge’s wife, Corina, is self-isolating at the moment as she has also tested positive for Covid-19. “This is such a huge shock. He was a first-class judge and person. A true gentleman,” Van der Merwe said.

The judge was still very much involved in the legal fraternity although he was retired from the Bench. He was up to the end still involved in presiding over arbitrations. Van der Merwe said his friend, however, recently told him that he is now tired. “He had bought a farm outside the city where he had built some chalets. He still had beautiful plans for him and his family.”

Van der Merwe said he cannot exactly remember how long he and the judge were friends, but “it was for many, many decades.” “Apart from being a legal expert, he was a gentleman. Throughout all these years of knowing him, I have never seen him shouting at anyone.” Judge Van der Merwe, in acquitting Zuma of rape in May 2006, also gave him a tongue lashing at the time. He told Zuma that it was “totally unacceptable” for a man to have unprotected sex with someone who was not his regular partner.

He was also the judge who sentenced Eugene de Kock in 2015. During his career, he has dealt with various high profile cases - both criminal and civil. It is also said that when he took over as deputy judge president, he streamlined the efficiency of this division. Tributes are meanwhile pouring in for Judge Van der Merwe by former judges and members of the legal fraternity.