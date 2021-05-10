Leroy Tau’s new book encourages men to ’offload’

Pretoria - Men are possibly going through the same catastrophe, but most will never know because they don't talk and offload enough.

Well, maybe some do once or twice after a heavy drinking session. But all the sentiments are overshadowed by the hangover the next day.

And it was precisely for this very reason that Soshanguve-born Leroy Tau took it upon himself to write the book Confession of a Broken Man, which launched in 2019 after five years in the making.

The book was launched in a refreshing set-up, with a dialogue that featured public figures like Brian Temba, Sello Maake Ka Ncube, Malusi Gigaba, Keke and Grace Phoofolo, and Themba Skeemop Lukhele.

On choosing those public figures to be there, Tau said: "Maybe the ordinary men who are not in the public eye will open up more. I'm trying to illustrate that, even if you're a minister, actor or musician, we are all human at the end of the day, and we all go through human emotions."

He said the event dialogue was inspired by his book and the need to create a platform that shares sentiments that help break down the misconceptions and dilemmas both men and women face in their daily lives.

Back by popular demand, especially after Covid-19 with all its restrictions, Tau has a second instalment, Confessions of a Broken Man: The Otherside of Brokenness.

"The books speak to the aftermath of admitting what one is going through and how to be resilient.

“I almost gave up and lost in 2020, leading into 2021. But it was then that I realised that greatness is cultivated in tough times," he said yesterday.

This year's book launch will be held today at Encore Theatre in Hatfield, and panellists will include Khanyi Mbau, Brian Temba and Lejoy.

"This year's instalment is going to be feisty. I mean with Khanyi and Lejoy, and of course, the gentle brother Brain, the trio is never short of strong opinions," he said.

He said growing up as a God-fearing individual with values of Christianity and under the wing of the Church, he was groomed into a young lad with integrity.

And this was the reason he took it upon himself to be the vessel for "men who were dying in silence".

"Men die more quickly than women, femicide is on the increase, households are fatherless, that's the picture of men right now. I'm not saying it's all going to change through just talking. Talking should be followed by action. But talking is a great starting point," he said.

Pretoria News