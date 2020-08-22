Level 2 sees people get out and about after nearly five months

Friday, March 27 Day 1 of lockdown level 5.

Friday, May 1

Day 1 of lockdown level 4.

Wednesday, May 13

E-commerce restrictions lifted; alcohol and tobacco sales banned.

Sunday, May 24

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation about changes to level 3. Alcohol sales to resume but tobacco remains banned.

Monday, June 1

Day 1 of lockdown level 3. Planned initial opening of schools postponed; lengthy queues to buy alcohol.

Thursday, June 4

State of Disaster to be extended to July 15.

Monday, June 8

Schools reopen for grades 7 and 12. Limited domestic flights for business passengers.

Wednesday, June 10

Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association brings case against the tobacco ban.

Wednesday, June 17

President addresses the nation.

Amendments to level 3 for personal-care services, hotels and restaurants. Ramaphosa condemns rise of gender-based violence (GBV).

Wednesday, June 24

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s extraordinary supplementary Budget.

Monday June 29

Restaurants reopen for sit-in service, but no alcohol sales. Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma granted leave to appeal court judgement to set aside lockdown regulations.

Saturday, July 4

Day 100 of lockdown.

Monday, July 6

Grades R, 6 and 11 join 7 and 1 at school. High Court rules early childhood development (ECD) centres/nursery schools can reopen.

Tuesday, July 7

Amendments for school return published – but this will change again.

Friday, July 10

Gauteng overtakes Western Cape as Covid-19 hotspot.

Sunday, July 12

President addresses the nation.

Amended enhanced level 3 lockdown regulations include mandatory wearing of masks, prohibition on sale of alcohol and a curfew from 9pm-4am.

Thursday, July 16

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announces taxis may carry 100% load for local trips.

Monday, July 20

UCT’s second study on smoking in lockdown found prices have increased by 250% on the black market.

Tuesday, July 21

Extension to Covid-19 Ters payments and tax relief. Restaurants protest alcohol ban with empty chairs and tables.

Thursday, July 23

President addresses the nation.

SA records highest single-day fatalities from Covid-19 as toll surpasses 6 000.

Public schools to close on July 24, with matrics back on August 3, and final grades on August 24. The school year will end on December 15, as will matric exams.

Saturday, July 25

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre suggests South Africa is turning a corner. #Smokers Unite SA sends memorandum to end lockdown and allow the sale of alcohol and tobacco.

Monday, July 27

IMF approves $4.3 billion (R71bn) loan to help SA mitigate the adverse impact of the pandemic.

Investigations into allegations that president’s spokesperson Khusela Diko and Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku were involved in Gauteng Health Department tender irregularities (both have been suspended, with Masuku’s wife, Loyiso).

Thursday, July 30

Curfew to be extended to 10pm; overnight leisure stays allowed within home province. Dlamini-Zuma says in court papers that the government will re-evaluate the alcohol ban.

Saturday, August 1

SA’s coronavirus infections breach 500 000 since March. SA is the hardest-hit country in Africa with 50% of reported cases, and has fifth-highest caseload in the world.

Sunday, August 2

Directive to update regulations around phased return to school.

Wednesday, August 5

Mboweni, speaking in Parliament, says trust has been broken by “thieves assembling at the door”. British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA) challenges court ruling on tobacco ban.

Thursday, August 6

Government confirms revised tourism agreements and rules for sports.

Saturday, August 8

SA Covid-19 death toll tops 10 000.

Tuesday, August 11

Mkhize reports a downward trend in Covid-19 cases and increase in the recovery rate. Submissions to the Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) for a move to level 2 of lockdown.

Wednesday, August 12

Cosatu and the liquor industry propose a regulated lifting of alcohol ban. 2020 matric timetable released.

Friday, August 14

Professor Salim Abdool Karim reports a drop in cases with indications SA has reached the peak of the pandemic. SA has 572 865 confirmed cases, 87 033 in Gauteng, and 11 270 deaths to date. Police Minister Bheki Cele says crime dropped by 40% during the first three months of lockdown.

Saturday, August 15

After a Cabinet meeting, the president addresses the nation. State of Disaster extended to September 15 and SA to move to level 2 of lockdown. Restrictions relaxed but 10pm curfew remains in place.

Tuesday, August 18

Level 2 of lockdown with cigarette and alcohol sales allowed (Monday to Thursday, 9am to 5pm); alcohol may be sold for on-site consumption. Family and social interactions allowed in groups up to 10; gyms, parks, beaches and nature reserves can open and inter-provincial travel for leisure allowed. Weddings and other gatherings up to 50 people. No fans at sports matches and borders remain closed to the general public.

Monday, August 17

Update on regulations by NCCC ministers, with Dlamini Zuma urging responsible drinking and lambasting those who blamed her for the tobacco ban.

Wednesday, August 19

City of Tshwane announces re-opening of some museums and libraries.

Friday, August 21

Cumulative total case load tops 600 000 in SA. Some European countries have had their highest number of infections in months, raising concerns of a second wave. People go out for lunch and dinner, or head out for the weekend.

(Compiled by the Pretoria News)