Lil Rain talks music

Pretoria - On a rainy day at Ga-Mashashane Ga-Madiba outside Polokwane 30 years ago, a star was born. His parents named him Modupe Pergecious Madiba – but that rain that was pouring down would become a defining factor later in his life.

Modupe’s interest in music began in 1998, adopting the stage name “Lil Rain” as homage to the weather on the day he was born. Today, Madiba is a rapper and on a roadshow promoting his new single, Thobela. He is known as Lil Rain SA and has since relocated to Pretoria to seek fame and fortune under the bright lights of the nation’s capital city. “I used to rap at a young age, and as I grew older, I realised I loved writing music. However, I still want to pursue my dream of being a film producer,” he said.

“I actually get inspired by the massage that I hear from other artists and incorporate this into my music. That said, I always strive to be me and not copy other artists.” Apart from promoting his single, the rapper is in studio working on a his album. He urged music lovers to follow him on social media for updates on the release date. On his single Thobela, he raps about life. “Thobela is a basically a greeting – the message behind the song is more about what people go through in their lives, things that are happening in everyday life.