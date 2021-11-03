Limpopo ANC willing to form coalition with any opposition party to lead Modimolle-Mookgopong

Pretoria - The ANC in Limpopo has made it’s intentions clear that they are willing to form a coalition with any of it’s opposition parties in order to lead the much sought Modimolle-Mookgopong municipality. The party is considering going to bed with it’s opponents the DA, EFF or the FF+.

This is after winning the municipality with less than 50% at this year’s local government elections. The farming town was hung and fiercely contested with the ANC receiving 49.8% which gave them 14 seats, the DA 23.2% getting 7 seats, EFF 14.7% resulting in 4 seats while the FF+ got 10.2% securing 3 seats. The Limpopo Result Operating Centre in Polokwane. Picture: Mashudu Sadike All of the opposition seats amount to 14 seats equaling that of the ANC which means the ruling party has to team up with one of it’s opposition to have an outright majority in order to lead the municipality.

Modimolle-Mookgopong was previously led by the DA through a coalition with the FF+. Speaking to Pretoria News at the Limpopo Result Operating Centre in Polokwane yesterday ANC provincial general secretary, Soviet Lekganyane said that although they were leading the municipality they would talk to the opposition for a possibility of a coalition. “We are going to engage the parties that share a progressive perspective and that are prepared to work with us to improve the lives of citizens.”

When asked if they were willing to work with their fierce competitor, the DA, Lekganyane said his party was not discriminatory. “All these parties are South African parties. It’s not the first time we will be doing that. We have worked with the National Party before. “We introduced a concept of a government of national unity, which others decorated as a rainbow nation. But the basic principle is that we drive a progressive perspective.

“We acknowledge we did not have the plus one that is needed to get the outright majority but we are in the strongest position to lead the municipality.” However, the 3 opposition parties Lekganyane is hoping to get are sceptical of working with the ANC. The DA’s constituency officer for Modimolle-Mookgopong Desiree Van Der Walt said her party would never work with the opponent.

She said: “No! We would not work with the ANC. You can’t work with someone you opposed on the ballot.” EFF provincial chairperson, Jossey Buthane said: “The province will have to engage with the national leadership to see what options we have.” FF+ Limpopo leader, Marcelle Maritz said: “No! They don’t have our beliefs and they support BEE while we don’t.”