Limpopo DA announces mayoral candidates for two ’stronghold’ municipalities

Pretoria - The DA in Limpopo has announced its mayoral candidates for its two “stronghold” municipalities of Thabazimbi and Modimolle-Mookgophong. Tokkie Swanepoel is the candidate for the Thabazimbi Local Municipality while Marlene van Staden is set to continue as mayor of Modimolle-Mookgophong Local Municipality if the party wins control of the municipality in the upcoming local government elections.

The party’s provincial campaign manager, Desiree Van Der Waalt, said: “Councillor Van Staden is rooted in her community and her passion for serving her community is unmatched. Under the mayorship of councillor Van Staden, the Modimolle-Mookgophong Local Municipality has managed to improve services to residents, improve infrastructure, and has transformed the electricity department, to deliver a more reliable and sustainable service. This is after inheriting Modimolle-Mookgophong in a debt-ridden, mismanaged and shambolic state.” She added: “We have also managed to provide a stable government and excellent communication with residents throughout the five-year term. There has been a lot of work to stop the corruption we uncovered, and complete several infrastructure projects, including replacing asbestos pipes, upgrading water infrastructure and paving streets. The new call centre has also improved service to residents by assisting residents to log faults and submit queries. “These two municipalities are where we believe that DA momentum can bring the ANC below 50% of the vote.