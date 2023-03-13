Limpopo DA leader Jacques Smalle reinstated following lengthy suspension

Pretoria - Embattled Limpopo DA leader Jacques Smalle has been reinstated following a lengthy suspension. A letter seen by the Pretoria News, written by DA federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, states that Smalle, who is also a member of the Limpopo legislature, will resign and be installed as an MP.

The letter reads: “Following an intensive and prolonged disciplinary process the parties announce that the Federal Legal Commission disciplinary process was duly completed. Smalle not being found guilty of charges concerning dishonesty and fraud, and therefore no adverse findings were made against him.” The letter, however, read that Small was found to have failed as provincial leader, and to ensure proper oversight over the party’s provincial structures and procedures. It further stated that he was admonished and sanctioned for it despite not being clear what the punishment was.

Zille continued: “Jacques Smalle will remain in his position as leader of the caucus and member of Legislature until March 31, whereafter he will resign from this position and be appointed as an MP for the DA as and from April 1.” Smalle, provincial DA leader for nine years, was suspended more than a year ago after being slapped with five charges from the Federal Legal Commission led by party chairperson, Zille. The charges included tax fraud, after he was said to have allegedly avoided paying tax on his travel allowance by arranging for the money to be paid into the bank account of his personal assistant, whose name is known to the Pretoria News.

He was also accused of using the legislature’s support fund for personal use. Before his suspension, Smalle was supposed to contest with DA MP and party national spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, for the province’s top spot when the conference was suspended in 2021. The DA in Limpopo is currently under administration because of the shenanigans.

At the weekend, Smalle said he was vindicated by the process and on his way to the National Assembly. He was, however, seeking legal counsel for having been “slandered” by the allegations for the personal gain of others”. Smalle was not clear on whether he would be contesting for any position in the upcoming provincial party elective conference at the end of May.