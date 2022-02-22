Limpopo DJ, vocalist, saxophonist Hendrick Pablo set to drop new single
Pretoria - Vocalist, DJ and saxophone player Hendrick Pablo has dropped a single titled Untold Stories.
“What inspires the single is actually what people go through in the industry and they keep everything to themselves, until they break the ice of how rare loyalty and trust can be in this industry,” said the “twentysomething” Pablo, real name Hendrick Phetole Seleka, who was born and bred in Ga-Matlala, Limpopo.
The multitalented artist said this single was long overdue as he had dedicated years to honing his music skills.
“I was a marimba captain in high school at Pax College. That’s where the love of music and instruments started. I needed to find something challenging and vibrant like saxophone to learn.
“I taught myself, with the help of YouTube tutorials and Google.”
Pablo said DJ Kent’s radio mixes inspired him to pursue a career in music. He also draws inspiration from Julian Gomes, with whom he hopes to collaborate on a track.
He plans so shoot a music video for the single and drop two more singles, then an EP.
“I have an EP titled Halogen that I’m planning to drop this year, supported by a launch tour to take music to the fans.”
Pablo said he was loving the digital era of music releases, because this ensured music got to reach a wider audience, “even abroad”.
