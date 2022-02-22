Limpopo DJ, vocalist, saxophonist Hendrick Pablo set to drop new single

“What inspires the single is actually what people go through in the industry and they keep everything to themselves, until they break the ice of how rare loyalty and trust can be in this industry,” said the “twentysomething” Pablo, real name Hendrick Phetole Seleka, who was born and bred in Ga-Matlala, Limpopo.

The multitalented artist said this single was long overdue as he had dedicated years to honing his music skills.

“I was a marimba captain in high school at Pax College. That’s where the love of music and instruments started. I needed to find something challenging and vibrant like saxophone to learn.

“I taught myself, with the help of YouTube tutorials and Google.”