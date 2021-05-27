Limpopo songstress Ntsikwane Raphesu starts work on third album

Pretoria - Limpopo songstress Ntsikwane Raphesu has gone back to the studio to start work on her third album, which she hopes to drop later this year.

The 38-year old artist has two albums, the first was titled Wonderful and the second Soul Experiment.

In an interview this week, Ntsikwane told Pretoria News that she was not yet sure what to name her third contribution to the music industry.

“But it will most likely be called Lesedi, which will be a song on the album,” she said.

The singer, songwriter and guitarist from Solomondale, a small township outside Polokwane, grew up in a “very musical family”, she said, which meant she did not have to look far for musical inspiration.

“My late father was a self-taught pianist and singer. He was never able to pursue a music career, but enabled and supported me in doing music for a living. Music is a huge part of me; I can’t imagine not being an artist,” Ntsikwane said.

However, as it’s done for many artists, Covid-19 disrupted most of her musical plans, but she chooses to look on the bright side.

“What is new about me is my outlook on life and music since Covid-19 hit. I realised that the conventional goals of fame and super wealth don’t appeal to me anymore. I’m happy with the simple things and being able to do what I love for a living.

“I would say almost 80% of my income came from live performances before the Covid-19 restrictions, so I lost most of my income due to the lockdown. I’ve had to change my

living arrangements and cut down on expenses, but I also learned the value of diversifying my income streams,” she said.

Ntsikwane said hard as the times have been for the entertainment industry, she knew that “we will rebuild and regain the losses”.

“I’m working on a new album that will include songs mostly written in 2020 during lockdown. I’m also partnering with tourist destinations and hosting music and adventure retreats as a way to open up my income streams,” added the University of

Pretoria BA Drama graduate.

“My number one influence and inspiration is my late father. In the music industry, Tracy Chapman is the artist who inspired me to pick up the guitar and start playing and singing. Her introspective and soulful music has been a big influence on me,” she said.

