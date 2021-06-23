Limpopo taxi driver, who allegedly killed the mother of his three kids, to apply for bail

THE CASE of a taxi driver accused of allegedly shooting to death his 32-year-old partner last month in Limpopo has been postponed for the third time, until Friday. Kibi Josias Lebogo, 34, appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court yesterday charged with murdering bank consultant Tshepo Rakoma, who was the mother of his three children.

He is also charged for the unlawful position of a firearm and ammunition. He was arrested after he allegedly sprayed Rakoma’s car with bullets. Rakoma was his partner for eight years, and on the day was sitting having lunch in a parking area of a shopping centre in the Polokwane CBD when he attacked her.

In the unfolding drama, after he allegedly shot Rakoma, Lebogo later climbed to the top of a nearby building, threatening to commit suicide, but police negotiators convinced him otherwise and arrested him in full view of about 100 members of the public. The incident sparked public outcry and brought back into the spotlight the countrywide battle against gender-based violence and femicide. Lebogo allegedly duped a friend Khasamola Stephen Mathebula, 55, who is the alleged to be the owner of the licensed gun, to borrow it.

The province’s National Prosecution Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Nzhangi confirmed that Lenovo would appear again on Friday for a bail application. Mathebula is out on a warning. Rakoma was laid to rest in an emotionally charged service at her home in Seshego, Polokwane, last month.