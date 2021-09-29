Limpopo woman, 60, in court for allegedly killing son, 18

Pretoria - A Limpopo woman has appeared before the Nebo Magistrate’s Court in Masemola charged with allegedly killing her 18-year-old son. Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 60-year-old woman handed herself to the police station after allegedly committing the crime. Speaking to the Pretoria News, Mojapelo said the woman, who cannot be named, was pleading with the courts to release her so she could start arranging for her son’s funeral yesterday.

There had been no verdict at the time of going to publication. Said Mojapelo: “The victim reportedly arrived home at GaMasemola Kgoogo Section in the early hours of Sunday morning at about 5am after attending a wedding. He then allegedly started insulting his 25-year-old sister, threatening her with a knife. His mother tried to intervene, but was allegedly threatened by the victim. The woman (suspect) then allegedly used a wooden stick to strike the victim until he succumbed to the assault at the scene.” Mojapelo said the woman then went to the police station to report the incident, She was arrested.

“When visiting the scene, the police found the dead man lying with gruesome injuries.” The suspect will face a charge of murder. Meanwhile, another suspect, arrested for allegedly killing an 80-year-old woman, was also due to appear in the Makhado Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The 27-year-old is accused of killing Martha Louisa whose body was found in her house last Thursday. Mojapelo said: “The suspect was arrested by the police in Musina while trying to cross the Limpopo River at Tshikundo into Zimbabwe on Saturday, driving the vehicle allegedly stolen during the gruesome incident. The motor vehicle, a Toyota Hilux bakkie, was also recovered. In another incident, a 36-year-old father from Mattathias near Mafukani, who was charged with the murder of his 3-year-old child, was remanded in custody at the Mutale Magistrate’s Court yesterday for a formal bail application

Mulalo Mathegu allegedly killed the child with a hammer on September 2. Mathegu and the girl’s mother had earlier ended their relationship which allegedly prompted him to commit the deed. Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has urged members of the community facing any domestic challenges to seek assistance before the situation spirals out of control and someone loses their lives in the process. Earlier this week, the Pretoria News reported that four people in one weekend, including a 14-year-old girl, were killed in separate incidents in the province.