Lockdown blues: Get back out into nature

Pretoria - If lockdown has made you feel trapped at home, there is good news as local game reserves may open for self-drives. Dinokeng Game Reserve, north of the city, said it was allowed to open during level 3 of the regulations. However, those visiting this weekend should go well prepared as restaurants and lodges are not open, and there are only limited facilities for a toilet break. Dinokeng’s David Boshoff said some people had already started using the self-drive routes since the gates opened on Tuesday. “The announcement by the government that we can use self-drive routes was some good news. People jumped at the opportunity because they had been stuck in their homes for two months.”

Although people cannot visit from outside Gauteng, the Big Five reserve expects more visitors at the weekend.

Boshoff said the lockdown had been tough for the reserve as its income streams had dried up and its lodges are a place of employment for people from surrounding communities including Hammanskraal.

It is trying to help with two campaigns to collect donations which are used for food parcels and to cover operational costs in the reserve.

Lodges and other accommodation sites remain closed.

Those who want to visit can take the Wilderness Way and use ablutions at the Dula Nokeng and Veldjierondom, although they may not stop there to picnic. Tickets can be purchased at the Tau, Ndlovu and Wilderness Way gates, and strict health and safety protocols must be observed. The conservation fee is R40 per adult and R25 per child and the self-drive costs R250 per vehicle.

Rietvlei and Faerie Glen reserves are preparing to open soon, while SanParks has opened Golden Gate, Table Mountain Nature Reserve and parts of the Garden Route for hikers under certain conditions.

Pretoria News