Low-cost WhatsApp chat service in fight against coronavirus

Pretoria - The fight to conquer the spread of coronavirus has become tech-savvy, following the introduction of a mobile-based chat service to the primary health-care sector. The system comes via a low-cost WhatsApp-based service, which will provide members with online interactive access to doctors and nurses. It will also allow physical consultations with doctors on referral and all prescribed medication. “The service is ideal, particularly in times like these, as it gives members an affordable and effective way to connect with a health professional from home. “In the evolution of health care in South Africa, this application of technology represents the latest in a series of groundbreaking primary health-care solutions we have introduced in recent years to bring the benefits of private medical services to the low-cost segment of the health-care market,” said Patrick Lubbe, chief executive of the National HealthCare Group.

It differentiates itself through delivering health care to the palm of the hand using a mobile phone and a series of WhatsApp prompts to pinpoint potential health care issues.

Lubbe said the simple solution was launched at the height of the Covid-19 to fulfil a considerable need for more accessible healthcare and empowering individuals to monitor their health closely.

“The decision of the Health Professions Council of South Africa to allow phone or video consultations with doctors and other practitioners during the Covid-19 crisis afforded National HealthCare the opportunity to offer an even more affordable service through MediClub ConnectTM.

“Early indications are that the product has been well received by South African companies for their employees. One of the first companies to introduce the benefit into the workplace was fast-food chain, Hungry Lion, which signed up nearly 3000 staff members across South Africa.”

