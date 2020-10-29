Major-general Hilda Mohajane leads Okae Molao anti-crime operation at Pretoria roadblocks

Pretoria - A multi-disciplinary police operation brought roads into Pretoria to a halt with crime detection roadblocks. Tshwane district police commission major-general Hilda Mohajane led the Okae Molao operation that started on Wednesday night with police detectives arresting 247 suspects. Mohajane was also pleased to announce that 33 of the suspects were actually perpetrators of gender-based violence. The police were joined by officials from vehicle tracking company Tracker, the metro and Gauteng traffic police as they staged roadblocks across various routes into the CBD. Mohajane said the main focus of the roadblocks was to enforce compliance, vehicle roadworthiness, appropriate registrations as well as checking and punishing those who faked or tampered with their vehicle discs.

She said the police have been relentless in enforcing this operation and will continue to do so well into the festive season to ensure that criminals do not feel comfortable breaking the law.

"We are targeting all the areas with crime issues in and around Tshwane and apart from the roadblocks we'll be looking at compliance at the shops to make sure that their stock is good for our people.

"We are also visiting liquor traders to ensure that they have trading licences and to also ensure that those who have them are complying with the terms and conditions of their licence.

"We have some of our officers also going around in areas like Marabastad just to make sure that they are complying with disaster management act regulations to sanitise people and make them wear masks," said Mohajane.

Mohajane said the police were also creating awareness about human trafficking to ensure that the people of Tshwane are aware of the tactics criminals used to kidnap people, such as promises of work.

The operation will continue until well into the afternoon as policing authorities continued stopping cars to search for any contraband.

Pretoria News