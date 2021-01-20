Mamelodi hairstylist helps girls look good for return to school

Pretoria - Mahlogonolo Buys is going out of her way to ensure that girls who cannot afford to get their hair done look good when they return to school – without spending a cent.

The hairstylist from Mamelodi east said she wanted to help young girls get ready and to look their best when they returned to school on February 15.

She said a lot of young girls needed that kind of help because, unfortunately, in tough times like these, money was often too tight for a new hairstyle, and some children lived with their grandmothers who were unable to help in that regard.

“As much as someone may see hair as something less important, for a girl child, its one of the things that boosts their personality and, coming from a less fortunate home, a R50 would be better used to buy basic food rather than a trip to the salon,” she said.

She said she did hair for fun and wanted to meet the growing needs due to the pandemic, and being unemployed, however, she would not mind opening a mini salon of her own and create jobs for others.