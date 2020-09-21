Mamelodi, Nellmapius residents barricade roads in service delivery protest

Pretoria - Residents from different informal settlements around Mamelodi and Nellmapius in the east of Pretoria went on the rampage and barricaded main roads with debris. The roads included Solomon Mahlangu Drive and Tsamaya Road where they protested from last night until now. Traffic was disrupted as residents blocked the road with stones, bricks and burning tyres. This comes after Level 1 lockdown kicked in today with many workers eagerly waiting to get back to work to make themselves a living. The residents were from areas which include Phomolomng, Marry Me, Skirlek, Mountain View and several others. They said they were promised electricity more than five years ago and they still had not got the RDP houses that they had applied for years ago.

They said none of this had materialised and instead their lives had become more miserable because of the lack of services in the area.

They are demanding that the City of Tshwane provide electricity to all residents in the various informal settlements.

In their memorandum of demands they wrote: “We are aware that every household is currently using 60KW of electricity.

“We propose that the municipality review this capacity to 30KW and give the remaining 30KW to the new households.

They also demand that the City give them the quote on how much it costs for one household to install electricity.

“Our communities gave us the word and said that they are willing to pay every cent needed in this electricity project.

They are giving the City four days to respond.

