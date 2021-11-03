Mamelodi ward residents want election rerun as they say voting not free, fair

Pretoria - Staunch backers of Mamelodi independent candidate Kgao Ditsebe have called for a rerun of the election in Tshwane ward 10 amid complaints that the voting process was not free and fair. They have expressed the intention to approach the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) with a view to lodge a complaint against the ANC for campaigning during the voting process on Monday.

According to them, the ANC deployed NEC member Aaron Motsoaledi, who was allegedly spotted at a polling station in the ward chatting to voters in queues and handing out party T-shirts. Speaking on behalf of Ditsebe’s aggrieved supporters, Leah Modikwe said they would complain to the IEC within 48 hours about Motsoaledi’s conduct on the day. She said the IEC would be asked to nullify the election results at the ward and allow for a voting rerun. “We want the IEC to allow us to vote again to allow for a fair process so we can be satisfied,” Modikwe said.

Yesterday, Ditsebe’s supporters met to compile a list of their grievances with a view to submit it to the IEC by the end of today. Ditsebe was formerly with the ANC, but broke away from the party to contest the election as an independent candidate following a dispute over the councillor candidate nomination list. It’s believed the majority of residents wanted Ditsebe to represent them as the ANC councillor candidate. Modikwe said the IEC had stipulated no political party or politician was allowed to canvass for votes on election day. “We believe that Aaron Motsoaledi, who came with some people in two taxis, contradicted the election rule as stipulated by the IEC,” she said.

One of the residents said Motsoaledi arrived at the station at around midday. When asked during a media briefing yesterday about the number of objections received by the IEC, deputy commissioner Janet Love said there were only three so far. “In terms of the objections which are specific to the voting process we have until now received only three objections. I am not hoping for more, but in normal circumstances it is really once we start to see these processes coming to a close that some of those objections will come through to us,” Love said.

She said the commission was obliged by law to process each and every one of them before announcing results. Contacted for comment, Motsoaledi confirmed that he was at the polling station, but flatly denied that he was there to campaign, saying it was against the law. “I handed out the ANC T-shirts and I did that at the ANC table outside the station. Not only in Mamelodi but everywhere I visited the ANC table and that is exactly what I did as all other parties were giving their T-shirts,” he said. Regarding the complainants, he said: “I know the people who were not satisfied with my presence there and it is not because of me. It is the people who are not satisfied with the ANC candidate.”