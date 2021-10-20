Man convicted of murdering Eersterust resident Evelyn de Kock admits he angrily stabbed her repeatedly

Pretoria - The lover of murdered Eersterust resident Evelyn de Kock, was on Wednesday convicted on a charge of murder after he admitted that he had stabbed her repeatedly in a rage of anger. Clayton Andrews, who is in his early 50’s pleaded guilty before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. He told the court that what he had done was wrong, but he lost his temper after the pair of them argued about money.

According to him both of them were under the influence of alcohol and he said when De Kock insulted his private parts as well, he simply became so angry that he repeatedly stabbed her. De Kock died somewhere between June 13 or 14 last year at her Eersterust home, which she shared with Andrews at the time. He said in his explanation of plea that he was drinking beer with friends two streets down from where he and De Kock lived. He went home early that night and found her and her sister drinking in the kitchen. Evelyn de Kock who was murdered last year in Eersterust. Picture: Zelda Venter He joined them and had more to drink, before they headed for the bedroom. According to him both of them were intoxicated.

Andrews explained that De Kock was sitting on the bed, while he was making himself a sandwich in the room. He said that they argued about money and she shouted at him about his drinking habits. “She grabbed a nearby bottle and she wanted to hit me with it. I grabbed the bottle from her and put it in the cupboard. She swore at me and insulted my private parts, before she grabbed me by my clothes.” Andrews said he had the knife in his hands at the time he was making a sandwich.

“I stabbed her with the knife. I don't know how many times I stabbed before I stopped. I was very angry. She told me to leave her alone and she pulled the duvet over herself. I slept next to her and noticed the next morning when I woke up, that she was dead.” Andrews said he left her in the bed and he left the house. While he knew what he had done was wrong, he blamed the attack on his anger and the fact that he was intoxicated.

Charlotte Peters, sister of murdered Eersterust resident Evelyn de Kock in court. She said: "We are going through severe trauma." The man accused of stabbing her to death, Clayton Andrews, is expected to plead guilty. @IOL @eersterustunite @EersterustA #Eersterust #Murder #Court pic.twitter.com/tSCr9M6awh — Pretoria News (@pretorianews) October 18, 2021 Andrews also admitted that somewhere during the fight, he also bit her on the arm. Andrews was later found by the police, apparently hiding in Eldorado Park, where he was arrested. De Kock’s sister, Charlotte Peters, this week said the family wanted answers as to why De Kock was murdered. Peters cried bitterly on Wednesday after she heard for the first time from her sister’s killer how De Kock was murdered.