Pretoria - The case of a student at Tshwane University of Technology accused of stabbing his fellow at the Soshanguve North campus has been postponed to September 17 for further investigation. This was during the accused first appearance at Soshanguve Magistrate's Court, where a group of students affiliated to the DA Student Organisation called for the state to deny him bail.

Students picketed outside court, holding up placards with messages calling for justice to be done by denying the accused bail during his first appearance.

The accused was never asked to plead guilty or otherwise for the commission of crime.

The court heard that the accused's physical address had changed after he moved out of the university students' residence.

The police were, therefore, tasked with verifying his new address before his next court appearance.

The stabbing happened on September 6 when students were embroiled in an altercation after the SRC elections. The accused was arrested on Sunday evening.

Twenty-three-year-old Sabelo Mbele was stabbed eight times and had since been admitted at George Mukhari hospital, where he is recuperating.

The students were led by the DA MPL Crezane Bosch, who said: "We are here in support of Sabelo Mbele who was stabbing last week after the SRC elections by the perpetrator who today made his first appearance for a bail application."

She said students opposed the bail application and demanded that justice to be served.

"We believe that it is not safe for the perpetrator to be released on bail. He should remain in jail for the safety of all students on campus because clearly the university's security is not sufficient to protect students. The university should be a safe environment for students to learn," she said.

University spokesperson Willa du Ruyter said TUT was working closely with the SAPS to make sure alleged perpetrators face the law.

She said the university started its probe into the stabbing incident, that also left three students injured.

“The university strongly condemns such incidents, since the safety of our students is of utmost importance. We have asked our security team to reinforce security measures at our campuses,” she said.

