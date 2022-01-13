Man who allegedly steered car with feet on Moloto Road in court
Betty Moleya
Pretoria - A businessman from Marble Hall in Limpopo is set to appear in the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court today on charges of reckless driving.
The court appearance comes after a video of a man went viral on social media, where he was recorded hanging out of his car window on to the top of his car while the vehicle was in motion.
The man only got back inside the car when a truck approached in a different direction, the incident happened along R573 Moloto Road in December last year.
He was later arrested the same month in Marble Hall and taken to the Kameeldrift police station in Gauteng where he was charged with reckless driving.
The alleged reckless driver was arrested by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit, an investigation arm of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).
The RTMC said the man was released on warning to appear in court in Cullinan today where he is expected to be formally charged investigations are continuing.
Moloto Road which connects Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Limpopo, is a notoriously dangerous road, fraught with accidents.
The RTMC calls members to the public to report reckless and negligent drivers on 0861 400 800 or to send WhatsApp messages to 083 293 7989.
Pretoria News