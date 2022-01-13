Man who allegedly steered car with feet on Moloto Road in court

Pretoria - A businessman from Marble Hall in Limpopo is set to appear in the Cullinan Magistrate’s Court today on charges of reckless driving.

The court appearance comes after a video of a man went viral on social media, where he was recorded hanging out of his car window on to the top of his car while the vehicle was in motion.

The man only got back inside the car when a truck approached in a different direction, the incident happened along R573 Moloto Road in December last year.

He was later arrested the same month in Marble Hall and taken to the Kameeldrift police station in Gauteng where he was charged with reckless driving.