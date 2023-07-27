Man who travelled back from Pakistan tests positive for cholera in SA

Pretoria - South Africa has identified yet another case of cholera, after a man who had a history of travelling from Karachi in Pakistan tested positive this week. This according to Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, who called for vigilance and for citizens not to let their guard down.

The country was recently plunged in a cholera disaster that claimed lives, the hardest hit place being Hammanskraal, where more than 20 people died of the water-borne disease. The country has recorded a total cumulative number of 199 laboratory-confirmed cases since February, the last positive case being recorded on June 19 in Hammanskraal. Phaahla said the 24-year-old man, whose name is known to Pretoria News, tested positive with a cholera toxin on Monday, but was discharged and is recovering from home.

Phaahla said the man arrived in the country on July 16 from Pakistan, known to be cholera-endemic, where he experienced abdominal cramps, vomiting and diarrhoea symptoms after a meal on July 14. “The man reported that he had diarrhoea, but did not immediately seek medical attention while in Pakistan, and only rehydrated himself using bottled water because he didn’t suspect any food-borne illness. “On his arrival through King Shaka International Airport, he felt dehydrated and was taken to a private hospital in Durban to seek medical help. He was admitted on July 18 while his specimen was sent to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases for testing.”

The minister added that the outbreak response team had effected contact tracing and identified four family members and one friend he stayed with while in Pakistan. “None of the contacts identified are presenting with cholera symptoms and they are on continuous close monitoring.” Phaahla said for good measure, water samples were collected from the man’s place of residence and taken for laboratory testing at the National Health Laboratory Service.