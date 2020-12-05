Marking 7 years since Madiba’s death

Today is seven years since Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela passed away. Every year on December 5, South Africans pay tribute to his extraordinary legacy.

This year, because of lockdown regulations, there will not be the usual walk for Madiba in Pretoria but citizens are encouraged to join #WhereverUR. You can register for the virtual event at www.mandelawalkandrun or www.nelsonmandela.org

There is also a dialogue event today called, “The Bonds that Bind Us: Remembering Madiba in a Time of Global Fracture” hosted by The Nelson Mandela Foundation, with the support of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

The event will take place virtually from 5.30pm, streamed from the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s auditorium on the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s YouTube channel. (events.nelsonmandela.org)

Award-winning author Tsitsi Dangerembga and the First Lady of Namibia, Monica Geingos, will be in conversation with the foundation’s chief executive, Sello Hatang. Graça Machel, Nelson Mandela’s widow, will also offer her reflections at the event. - Staff Reporter