Matrics at Maragon Mooikloof dedicate 100% pass rate to principal Chris Zaayman who died of Covid-19

Pretoria - Matriculants at Maragon Mooikloof have dedicated the 100% pass rate obtained in the 2020 Independent Examinations Boards (IEB) National Senior certificate in honour of their principal Chris Zaayman, 56, who passed away from Covid-19 complications. Headgirl Cheyenne de Sousa said it was a bittersweet moment that they had to kick-off the journey of the rest of their lives without the physical presence of their principal who had prepared the launching pad for them. Zaayman passed away in hospital on January 2 from Covid-19 complications, upon his return from a holiday in KwaZulu-Natal with his family. De Sousa said they never thought they would have to say goodbye to him in such a manner but they knew he would have been proud of their achievement. She said it was due to the fact that he believed in their potential as individuals, from their strengths, weaknesses, goals, challenges, and even their dreams.

“He knew our potential even more than we knew it ourselves. As our journey begins we know that as the class of 2020 we are the legacy that he last worked for.”

“No one can deny that he was more than just a principal. Maragon was his family and he led this school like a father and a shepherd that guides his sheep, he defined leadership.”

De Sousa said they were moved by his efforts to fight for them and lift them up, even going as far as praying for them as he was a devout believer in God.

“He was like a friend and he always left you feeling that he believed in you. We honour him for leading the front line of our school and ensuring we finished our race on time,” added Lizwi Sibuyi.

Maragon Mooikloof obtained a 100% pass rate with 94% Bachelors Degree passes and 6% diploma passes.

Pretoria News