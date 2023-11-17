Mayor Brink announces roll-out of climate budget initiative

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has expressed gratitude to C40 Cities for backing the capital city’s implementation of the climate action plan over the past years. This was during a C40 Cities political leadership masterclass on climate change governance held Tshwane House at this week. Leaders and delegates from 12 African cities attended the event.

The C40 Cities climate leadership group is a network of nearly 100 mayors of the world's leading cities. Brink highlighted some of the sustainability projects implemented over the years, which include the running of a carbon offset programme #Arejwaleng, which means “Let us plant”, and planting 300 000 trees over the next three years. Some of the delegates who attended the C40 cities Climate Change Governance Masterclass yesterday. Supplied/City of Tshwane The metro, he said, attained the 5-star green building rating for Tshwane House, the municipal headquarters.

Other projects included investing in 10 electric vehicles used for our messenger services and installing the first-ever photovoltaic panels on a municipality-owned building in Tshwane. The city also launched the first 40 South African public transport buses to run on compressed natural gas. Brink announced the roll-out of the climate budget initiative in partnership with C40 Cities.