Media names best stories of 2019 at Sikuvile awards
Pauli van Wyk was named Journalist of the Year at this year’s Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards for her stories on the VBS scandal.
Van Wyk, whose articles were published by Scorpio/Daily Maverick also won the investigative journalism category.
The Allan Kirkland Soga Lifetime Achiever Award was made to anti-Apartheid and trade union movements journalist, Zubeida Jaffer.
In the awards, presented virtually on Thursday, two ANA photographers won awards: Brendan Magaar for news and Phando Jikelo for sport.
Alaister Russell won in the feature photo section.
Graeme Hosken won the news writing category, Susan Comrie for enterprise news, Ahmed Kajee and Thomas Holder for feature writing and Phumlani Sithebe for lifestyle.
Brümilda Swartbooi was named Upcoming/Rising Star of the Year.
At the ceremony, Standard Bank announced it would give up to R1 million towards the South African National Editors Forum’s (Sanef) Covid-19 relief fund for journalists.