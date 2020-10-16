Media names best stories of 2019 at Sikuvile awards

Pauli van Wyk was named Journalist of the Year at this year’s Standard Bank Sikuvile Awards for her stories on the VBS scandal.

Van Wyk, whose articles were published by Scorpio/Daily Maverick also won the investigative journalism category.

The Allan Kirkland Soga Lifetime Achiever Award was made to anti-Apartheid and trade union movements journalist, Zubeida Jaffer.

In the awards, presented virtually on Thursday, two ANA photographers won awards: Brendan Magaar for news and Phando Jikelo for sport.

Alaister Russell won in the feature photo section.