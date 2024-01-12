Meet the new faces joining ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’

The longest-running ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise in Africa will be back for it’s forth season this February, much to the delight of fans. While viewers sit on the edge of their seats waiting for the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos’, Mzansi’s Durban queens are coming back to entertain.

Showmax released the first cast picture for the new season, hyping excitement amongst fans, with many zooming in just trying to see the picture. While the graphic is not entirely enticing, we hope the rest of season four is not as disappointing as the picture no one can see clearly. Original housewives Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo this season officially clinch OG status as they are the only two ladies that have lasted since season one.

Sadly, viewers won’t be seeing Annie Mthembu after bowing out for mental health reasons. One person returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ despite saying she wouldn’t is Jojo Robinson. She could be returning just to show off her newly renovated home, thanks to her boo bear. Maria Valaskatzis also returns for another season. Hopefully she has made up with her bestie Ruan - who’s tears we hope won’t have too much screen time this season.

Production has surprisingly brought back Slindile Wendy Ndlovu for her second stint on the show, despite throwing hands on the final episode. Violence is no place for reality TV, this isn’t WWE. “The new season of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ is going to be bigger and better,” said Let It Rain Films executive producer Sam Kelly. “We have the OGs you have come to know and love and we have three new women who are going to bring something different to the franchise.”

Viewers this season will be introduced to three new ladies, who producers have faith they’ll fall in love with. Here are the new cast members: Ameigh Sibahle Thompson Ameigh Thompson, aka Amanda Sosibo, is a mother of two and a maritime graduate who works in the pharmaceutical industry but is currently on a much-needed break.

Thompson is also the founder of the Fundisiwe Foundation, named after her late mother. As a new cast member, Thompson believes that she has a lot to bring to the show. "I decided to join ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ because I absolutely love trying new things. “I also wanted to experience this and to challenge myself. I believe being a part of the franchise will not only present many opportunities but will also take me out of my comfort zone."

Nqobile “Angel” Ndlela Born and bred in Howick, Angel Ndlela now lives in Umhlanga. She holds an honours degree in Industrial Organisational Psychology. She is a serial entrepreneur with business interests in construction, taxis, manufacturing and fashion design.

An aspiring musician, host and social influencer, she holds a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and is also pursuing a career in the same field. “I joined the show because I feel like this is the right time for me,” said Ndlela. “I am in a good space and I want to introduce myself to the world. I know that ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ has a big fan base and when the opportunity came, I just had to grab it with both hands.”

At 29 years old, Ndlela is the youngest member of the cast. “I would like to share my journey into marriage and motherhood with the fans of the show.” Zamaswazi Ngcobo Radio and TV personality Zama Ngcobo grew up in Eshowe in Zululand.