Metro cop dies in head-on crash with bus
Pretoria - Yet another officer from the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has lost his life following an accident on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the officer was off duty when he was involved in a head-on collision with an A Re Yeng bus at the corner of Paul Kruger and Mansfield streets.
“The driver of the bus and four passengers were taken to hospital.”
Mahamba said the cause of the accident was still unknown, and a case of culpable homicide had been opened and would be investigated by the SAPS.
“TMPD is very saddened to lose one of its hard-working members. He was deployed at special operations at the time of his passing.
“We would like to send heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” said Mahamba.
He urged those who might have witnessed the accident to contact the department or nearest police station.
The accident follows another where three metro officers lost their lives in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver in August. This was during the early hours of the morning when they were involved in a high-speed chase after the curfew which had been imposed because of lockdown.
Pretoria News