Metro cop dies in head-on crash with bus

Pretoria - Yet another officer from the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has lost his life following an accident on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the officer was off duty when he was involved in a head-on collision with an A Re Yeng bus at the corner of Paul Kruger and Mansfield streets.

“The driver of the bus and four passengers were taken to hospital.”

Mahamba said the cause of the accident was still unknown, and a case of culpable homicide had been opened and would be investigated by the SAPS.

“TMPD is very saddened to lose one of its hard-working members. He was deployed at special operations at the time of his passing.