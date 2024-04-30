Millions spent yearly to tackle illegal dumping in Tshwane

A STAGGERING R30 million has been injected into annual clear-up campaigns to address illegal dumping across the City of Tshwane. This was disclosed by Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink during the Tswelopele clean-up campaign in Pretoria north.

The campaign is a mayoral initiative to encourage volunteers and instilling a sense of pride in communities. Its goal is to motivate communities and businesses to take charge of their environment. An illegal dumping spot near to Old Johannesburg Road in Centurion. Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers Brink said: “The City of Tshwane spends about R30m a year on cleaning up illegal dumping. As we achieve financial recovery, we will be able to spend more.” He issued a stern warning to those breaking municipal by-laws through illegal dumping, and threatened that Tshwane’s metro police department (TMPD) would confiscate vehicles used for transporting waste to illegal dumps.

“We shouldn’t have illegal dumping. Law enforcement is going to be a lot stricter, with the TMPD cracking down on illegal dumping,” he said. The mayor pleaded with illegal dumpers to desist from disposing of waste in open spaces. “But we also ask for a change in the treatment of the community of open spaces. And I know when I say the community I am again saying to a small group of people who need to be pressured not to dump just at any place. Use the facilities that are there. We are also working on expanding those facilities,” he said.