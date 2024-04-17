‘Minister Prudence’ drops new song, hopes to empower people

GOSPEL sensation Prudence Noxolo Mkhize continues her quest to spread the message of hope through song with the release of her latest track “Siyabonga”, dropping worldwide in Friday. The Mpumalanga-born star, who performs as “Minister Prudence“, said the inspiration for her new song comes from all the pain and sufferings she has been through in the past.

“When I think of where God has taken me, I just begin to thank him for my life. Through ‘Siyabong’a’ (thank you in English), basically I am giving praises to God for his faithfulness in my life,” she added. She said the song is here to give hope to the hopeless. “People need to be reminded that God is still here. He has never shifted regardless of whatever situation they might be going through.”

She said her music journey started in July 2021, and the influence of her music transpired in the church where she fellowships, Gospel Runners Prophetic Ministry, through her ministry of healing souls through praise and worship “My genre of music is focused on both traditional and international gospel, my inspiration comes directly from the likes of the late Sifiso Ncwane, Nontsikelelo Hlomela, Sipho Ngwenya, and many more international gospel artists like Sinach,” she said. She released her first single in September 2021, titled “Umusa”, which is available on all digital stores for downloads and live streaming.

Mkhize added that she hoped that her music would bring hope and healing to people around the world. She was also featured on a track called “Ngeke Ushiye” by DJ Edit SA. “I own the rights to writing the song, to which he came up with the beat,” she said.

The song was released in May 2023 and is available on all digital stores. Mkhize said, her future endeavours lie between her success in business and the music industry as well as media, in presenting and the film industry. “I see myself as one of the greatest musician who will be travelling the world to perform my music, bringing healing to many nations. I understand that many souls are wounded out there, and music is a healing pill to many souls, and it brings back hope to many lives,” she said.

On both “Umusa” and “Siyabonga”, she worked alone without any special collaborations. Besides making music, Mkhize is also a general worker for the City of Tshwane. In addition, she is an entrepreneur and motivational speaker and owns a clothing brand called Fonpglam. “I am also a founder and CEO of Vukani Joint Business Forum, which consists of about 33 members and a board of directors, where we help young people start businesses to get them financial stability and business success,” she said.