Miss Bachelorette SA finalist Lebo Mamphego hopes to give ’mature women recognition’

Pretoria - Juggling her busy schedule as a model, taking care of family and working for a charity organisation, Lebo Mamphego also recently started preparing for the second Miss Bachelorette South Africa (MBSA) competition next month. From a family of five children, including a twin brother, she was raised in a Christian family. In fact, when she was contacted by Pretoria News yesterday, she did not hesitate to mention that she was in church. Miss Bachelorette South Africa is a women’s empowerment project that is presented in a pageant form. Its main aim is to give unmarried, mature women recognition and honour through philanthropy, fashion and beauty. It is the only South African pageant that focuses on women between the ages of 25 and 50 who are unmarried and independent (with or without children). Mamphego, 30, born at Nebo in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, enters the Miss Bachelorette pageant for the second time and could not hide her jubilation at competing again.

“It is exciting times because this competition gives women a voice, for instance to fight GBV, and encourage other women to speak out and also be independent.

“Women have become so dependent on men that when such situations occur they find it hard to stand up for themselves. It also gives us an opportunity to show pride in being unmarried at the age 30, which is by choice, until I know and feel that I am right to take that step,” Mamphego said.

Apart from doing a lot of church work she also does charity jobs.

“Almost my whole life I grew up serving the church and being part of the worship team. But I love charity work. I love the charity work done behind the pageants. I have a home at a charity organisation called Thyrest Restoration Home in Polokwane,” said the former civil engineering student.

On what she would do if she were president she said: “I would give the youth an opportunity to come up with ideas and build them up. I believe the youth is the most powerful weapon to use for the future in fighting the crises that we have as a country.”

Mamphego will face off with 10 other finalists on the Miss Bachelorette 2021 finale in Polokwane next month.

