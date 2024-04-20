Miss Gauteng Exclusive finalist aims to bring crown to Tshwane

A 23-year-old Pretoria beauty is making a mark in the pageantry and modelling domain. Not only is Shamaine Makinita a Miss Gauteng Exclusive finalist, but she is also a self-taught fashion designer and is studying towards metallurgical engineering at the Tshwane University of Technology.

She said she started modelling at the age of 16. Makinita said her pageantry journey initially started as a way to combine her love for modelling with outreach projects that she wants to start independently to help communities. “My goal is to make a difference in this world: to change the mindset of our youth in terms of being business minded; to also let our youth know that their mental health is really important, and that we should work on helping and supporting one another,” she said.

Makinita added that she chose modelling because she wants to give back to her community, make a difference, and share her knowledge and wisdom. “I want to grow and be a better version of myself,” she said. Her passion lies in youth development and if she succeeds in being crowned Miss Gauteng Exclusive, her hope is to start self-defence classes, where woman can learn to stand up for themselves, she said.

She has also partnered with BDS Unlimited and helped with aerobics and the pads drive. “My main platforms have been sanitary health, youth empowerment, and skills development. I love networking and getting to work with people,” she said. Makinita said what inspired her to enter the Miss Gauteng Exclusive pageant is seeing how greatly the entrants have transformed through this journey in the past years; and she also wanted to experience that.

“I also wanted to grow and get out of my comfort zone. I can honestly say that they have met expectations and went beyond them,” she added. Speaking to Pretoria News, Makinita said she believes she will take the crown… And be crowned the new Miss Gauteng Exclusive 2024 on April 27 (Freedom Day), at Victory Theatre in Houghton, Johannesburg north. “I’ve been practising my walks, how to speak and the tasks we have been doing were indirectly training us, and I believe that I will be fully prepared by the pageant date.”