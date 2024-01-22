Miss Teen Universe pageant to showcase best of SA

The organisers of the Miss Teen Universe 2024 have promised to showcase the rich culture and natural beauty of South Africa when the country hosts the event later this year. The event, a premier pageant for teenagers in the world, is pencilled for November 2024 in Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Last week, Miss Teen Universe South Africa Organisation in partnership with Unamandla Isagoentle Foundation and Raising Future Leaders Foundation held a media briefing to set the wheels in motion The briefing was attended by Ntombi Gumede, national director Miss Teen Universe South Africa, as well as well as Onalenna Motsumi of Unamandla Isagoentle Foundation. Special guests were reigning Miss Teen Universe Lynette Arce Garcia from Cuba and Innocentia Nasilele Nguza Mukubi from Namibia, current Miss Teen Universe Africa.

The theme for this year is "Empowering the Future," a call to celebrate the power and potential of young women from all around the globe, according to the organisers. “By empowering these talented young women, we hope to inspire the future generation of leaders, change-makers, and influencers,” they said in a statement. Miss Teen Universe 2024 will continue its long-standing tradition of supporting charitable causes.

Contestants will actively engage in various philanthropic activities, working towards making a positive impact in the local community. A significant portion of the pageant's proceeds will be donated to a deserving charity. "We are proud to announce that this edition of Miss Teen Universe has attracted an incredibly diverse and talented group of contestants from different countries, cultures, and backgrounds,“ the organisers said. “Each contestant brings her unique story and values to the competition, making it a truly international celebration of beauty, intelligence, and ambition.

"Our esteemed panel of judges includes renowned industry professionals, influential personalities, and respected figures. “They will have the challenging task of evaluating the contestants' performances, not only based on their physical appearance, but also their intelligence, social awareness, talent, and overall charisma.” Miss Teen Universe 2024 will feature a series of engaging events and challenges that will test the contestants' abilities, skills, and character. These activities will be designed to showcase their versatility, teamwork, and adaptability in a variety of scenarios.

The grand finale night promises to be a spectacular showcase of beauty and talent, filled with stunning performances, glamorous evening gowns, and exhilarating moments. The winner will be crowned as the Miss Teen Universe 2024, and she will embark on a year-long journey as an ambassador for female empowerment, charitable causes, and youth leadership. “We are confident that Miss Teen Universe 2024 in South Africa will be an unforgettable event, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of the contestants, the audience, and the local community. We are to host this pageant and look forward to welcome everyone to experience the ambience and cultural activities and open opportunities to young girls,” the statement read.